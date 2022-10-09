Migrant worker killed under overturned truck at Kattangal in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau October 09, 2022 18:04 IST

The accident took place at Kattangal while he was loading sand onto the truck

A migrant worker from West Bengal was killed when a sand-laden truck overturned at Kattangal near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on Sunday. The police identified the victim as Munna Alam. The man met with the accident while loading sand onto the truck in the morning. He reportedly fell under the vehicle when it accidentally moved forward and overturned along the road. He was declared dead at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.



