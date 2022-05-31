Migrant worker found dead

Investigation on into suspected murder attempt

A migrant worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Chungam near West Hill here on Tuesday. It was around 6 a.m. that a group of local people noticed the incident and informed the Elathur police.

However, the police could not trace the whereabouts of the young worker whose body was found hanging from the roof of a house in the area.

Though there were suspected signs of a scuffle near the spot, no murder attempt was confirmed by the investigation team. Dog squad and forensic experts examined the spot. More actions would be taken on the basis of the postmortem report.