Migrant worker dragged behind bike

KOZHIKODE

02 July 2021 23:28 IST

The Koduvally police on Friday arrested two Kakkur natives, who allegedly dragged a migrant worker behind their motorbike during a mobile snatching attempt at Elettil near Vattoli on Thursday. The accused were identified as Sanu Krishnan, 18 and Shamnas Abdurahiman, 23.

The police tracked the two after examining a few closed circuit television camera visuals from the area. The details of a mobile phone used by the two were also retrieved in support of the investigation.

In the investigation, it was found that the two suspects had approached the labourer with a request to use his mobile phone for making an emergency call. However, they escaped from the spot with the phone, ignoring Ali’s firm grip on the motorbike’s carrier. The man sustained serious injuries as he could not release his hand from the speeding bike. Local residents took the labourer to hospital.

