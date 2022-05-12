Migrant labourer held on charge of killing co-worker

Bihar native killed in drunken brawl

A 44-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was stabbed to death at Valayam on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Malik, son of Ibrahim. The murder took place around 10 p.m.

The Valayam police said the accused was Bechan Rishi, 21, who was also a native of Bihar. The murder took place following a drunken brawl.

The arrest was confirmed after interrogating three persons in connection with the incident. Two others who were also suspected of involved the crime had been taken into custody from the spot.

Both the victim and the accused were part of a road construction team in the Nadapuram area.

The body of the victim was shifted to Nadapuram government hospital for post-mortem. The accused was charged under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Some of the local body representatives from the area said drug addiction among migrant workers was rampant and there should be proper vigil to address the issue. They also claimed that incidents in which migrant workers emerge as drug dealers were also on the rise.