Migrant labour camps in Kozhikode under the scanner

Health squads collect details of camps operating in unhygienic conditions

Health squads collect details of camps operating in unhygienic conditions

Migrant labour camps in Kozhikode are under the scanner again in the wake of local administrators reporting unhygienic conditions prevailing at some of the camps. Health department officials and checking squads of the Labour department are now in the process of gathering the details of such poor facilities and reporting them to the higher authorities for immediate action.

The intensified vigil is also part of the efforts to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in migrant labour camps and prevent the chances of any food infection. Some of the camps are reportedly functioning without ensuring clean potable water sources and sanitation facilities.

Local body representatives from Vadakara and Nadapuram areas said some of the landlords were found providing small buildings with limited facilities for a large number of workers. Waste management and other sanitation facilities were in a pitiable state in such locations, they said.

The death of a migrant worker in Nadapuram reportedly following high fever is also under investigation by the Health department authorities. The Health department squad is now engaged in the door-to-door collection of details from camps for detailed inspections and to check whether there is anyone suffering from any contagious disease.

Heads of local bodies have asked ward members to have a close look at the condition of migrant labour camps within their limits and report incidents of unhygienic operations to the higher authorities. Preparations are also under way in some of the locations to organise medical check-up camps for the migrants to ensure their fitness.

Sources with the Labour department say there are over 30,000 migrant workers temporarily settled in different parts of Kozhikode district alone and they should get a comfortable stay for a healthy living. The opening of ‘Apna Khar’, a special hostel for migrant workers, at Nadapuram recently was part of the attempts of the government to offer them better accommodation with access to all basic facilities, they pointed out.