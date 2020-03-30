Kozhikode

Migrant camps to be considered as relief camps

Migrant labourers’ camps in the district will be temporarily considered as relief camps for effectively coordinating welfare activities during the lockdown period. An official order to this effect was issued by District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao on Monday. The new order will be applicable for over 1,500 labour camps in Kozhikode district. District Labour Officer will be responsible for coordinating welfare measures.

