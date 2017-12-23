‘Midori’ forges a green connect with Vengeri

‘Midori’, an innovative exhibition under way at Vengeri, shows how an island nation in the Pacific Ocean has influenced and inspired the residents of a small village on the outskirts of Kozhikode.

‘Midori’ meaning “green” is a reminder of a generation in Japan that bounced back to life with their unwavering zeal for farming that healed the scars of the nuclear bomb attack during World War II.

A cluster of not less than 100 households united under the banner of ‘Niravu’ is the brain behind ‘Midori’, a first-of-its-kind expo focusing on the organic way of life.

Most of those presenting their real life organic agriculture experiences are those have been avid travellers, Gulf returnees and professionals who have seen and experienced the impact of vanishing agriculture traditions and the market-driven inorganic produce.

Towards self-sufficiency

“Through ‘Midori’, the seven-day expo that started on December 21, we wish to tell the urban community that attaining self-sufficiency in organic cultivation is not a myth, but a reality that can be attained by anyone who owns even one cent of land,” says Babu Vengeri, project coordinator of ‘Niravu’ residents’ fraternity.

A team comprising 102 students from Providence Women’s College camp here as trained interpreters for visitors to most of the 100 houses.

People can learn about cost-effective ways of well-water recharging, pipe composting, organic vegetable farming, waste treatment methods, model dairy farming, bag making and even designing of a zero-energy cooler to store vegetables.

“I had been working abroad for more than 16 years. ‘Niravu’ ignited my passion for organic farming,” says Pradep Kumar, a resident who is part of the expo.

A.P. Satyanadhan, general convener of the event, says the way the residents collectively protect ‘Kasaragod Kullan’, an endangered cow species in Kerala, is a model for other residential collectives.