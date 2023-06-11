Micro-level landslip hazard zonation study yet to be carried out in critical hillside villages

June 11, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A micro-level landslip hazard zonation study previously recommended by various researchers to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is yet to take place in Kozhikode district covering villages that are prone to frequent landslips, slump, debris flow, and slope failures.

The comprehensive study based on geological and geotechnical characters of vulnerable regions continues to be a key requirement to adopt the necessary disaster mitigation activities.

A previously prepared landslip hazard zonation map of Kozhikode district shows that panchayats such as Chakkittappara, Kodencheri, Kavilumpara, Koodaranhi, Puthuppadi, Koorachundu, and Thiruvambadi are having the highest percentage of highly unstable and critical areas. Recommendations such as the restrictions on settlement and developmental activities, and quarrying in critical and high risk zones can be initiated here in a scientific manner only after the completion of the micro-level landslip hazard zonation study.

Proposals such as creation of buffer zones around natural drainages, afforestation in failed forest areas, and rehabilitation plans for people settled in critical areas are yet to be initiated in a comprehensive way in the identified panchayats. Formation of active panchayat-level and ward-level disaster management teams to respond to post disaster situation is also pending with some of the local bodies.

Hillslopes where landslips and debris flow had earlier claimed many lives are still continuing to be favourite spots for many upland farmers. In the absence of any attractive rehabilitation packages, many of them are reluctant to leave such high risk zones. Thiruvambadi panchayat is reportedly having the widest area of such risky spots occupied by upland farmers. Research findings with the KSDMA itself confirms that 23.79 % of the total area falls under a highly unstable area.

Meanwhile, Thiruvambadi panchayat president Mercy Joseph makes it clear that the local body is well-prepared to meet any situation during this monsoon season. “We have already held ward-level meetings to assess the preparedness. Details of families to be relocated and the locations to arrange the camps in case of emergency are ready with the panchayat now. The Revenue department too is monitoring the situation as temporary rehabilitation support will have to be extended to families living in vulnerable areas such as Elanthukadavu and Muthappanpuzha,” she added.

Revenue department sources also claim that all arrangements are in place to manage the challenges in hillside panchayats under Vadakara, Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks. According to them, the revenue squads in each village are aware of the high-risk zones and measures to be adopted to relocate families from such areas. They also make it clear that details of families that are unwilling to cooperate with the temporary relocation measures will be handed over to the District Collector for adopting other possible measures.

