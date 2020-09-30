Micro Laboratories plans legal action against franchisee

Kozhikode

30 September 2020 20:39 IST

Kozhikode-based Micro Laboratories, one of whose franchisees in Malappuram district was recently found to be involved in a COVID-19 test racket, has claimed that it has introduced QR code system to help airline companies to ensure the authenticity of its lab test certificates.

The racket was busted when a man from Perinthalmanna approached the police after he was found positive for the virus even though Arma Lab, the franchisee based in Valanchery, had given him a negative certificate. A lot many people who had gone to Dubai earlier using the negative certificate issued by Arma Lab here were found to have tested positive after landing in that country too.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, C. Subair, chairman of the company, and other functionaries said that legal action would be taken against people who issued fake COVID-19 certificate in its name. The company would arrange air tickets for those whose travel to Dubai had to be cancelled in view of the fake test results issued by Arma Lab. Their lab test charge would be reimbursed too, they added.

