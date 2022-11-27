MGNREGS workforce to take up wetland conservation projects

November 27, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The conservation of abandoned wetlands, sourcing the manpower of the labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), is going to be the top priority of various grama panchayats in the upcoming financial year.

Action committees comprising MGNREGS workers are ready at the panchayat-level to identify the project areas and propose the best possible conservation plan for approval.

“In our panchayat, we have already identified five areas for initiating various innovative conservation plans. The main objective is to protect potable water sources connected to such areas and maintain a healthy water level,” says Kodiyathur grama panchayat president V. Shamloolath. With the instructions to reduce the labourers’ participation for various road construction work, the priority areas will be shifted to the conservation of wetlands and the planning of various projects to support sustainable income generating measures, she added.

The district-level and block panchayat-level meetings have already been held to make local body heads and MGNREGS workforce aware of the project possibilities and implementation models. Income generating initiatives such as farming, aquaculture, and dairying are expected to get a boost with the increased attention on wetland conservation activities.

According to MGNREGS coordinators, there are already over 100 identified wetlands in the State that will be naturally listed for appropriate conservation activities by the local bodies concerned. In the Malabar region, there are 17 such areas under the priority list. Apart from this, more patches of abandoned areas under the category will be identified by the ward-level committees for action, they added.

Based on the instructions from panchayat authorities, the local body heads and chairpersons of standing committees have started organising “nature walks” to audit the situation in their limits and start discussions on possible action plans. Opinion of local land holders around the wetland area will also be sought ahead of finalising the appropriate conservation plan.

Members of various grama panchayats say the conservation plan will definitely introduce some desirable changes at a time when the wetlands are under threat with increasing attempts of filling activities and conversion. The entry of MGNREGS workers will also ensure proper surveillance over the protection of such water sources from any illegal activities, they pointed out.