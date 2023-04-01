MGNREGS records one crore person-days in Kozhikode district

April 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the participation of over 2.5 lakh active labourers, Kozhikode district recorded one crore person-days in the 2022-23 financial year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). It was the third consecutive time that the district achieved the figure with the support of 70 grama panchayats.

MGNREGS project coordinators said the district got ₹311 crore as aid in the last fiscal to pay wages. The total cost of the executed projects would come to around ₹500 crore, they added.

A major achievement during the period was the participation of 1,50,371 families in various facility improvement and asset creation projects in villages. The total enrolment reached 35,79,029. According to official records, the scheme witnessed the active participation of 2,12,116 rural families in various projects.

“We took up 15,332 projects in the last fiscal, of which 2,176 were completed. A majority of other projects are in the final stages,” said a senior official. “There were a lot of obstacles when it came to increasing person-days, but the district could clear it each time with the State government’s timely intervention and talks with the Union government,” the official added.

Heads of a few local bodies said the MGNREGS workforce made considerable contributions to the improvement of various facilities and assets meant for the empowerment of weaker sections. Government schools and the Kudumbashree Mission were some of the direct beneficiaries of projects, they pointed out.

‘Vriksha Samrudhi’ was one of the pioneering programmes undertaken in the field of afforestation with the production and planting of around three lakh saplings. According to MGNREGS officials, there were also initiatives to complete work on 84 ponds in various villages to address the issue of water scarcity. Work was also launched to complete 39 more bigger ponds under the Central government’s Mission Amrit Sarovar, they said.