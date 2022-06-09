MGNREGS Ombudsman to hold sitting in Kozhikode
Complaints related to disbursal of wages to be considered
The Ombudsman for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will hold a special sitting at the Koduvally block panchayat office on Friday. Complaints related to the project execution or wage payment can be submitted during the sitting which will begin at 11 a.m.
