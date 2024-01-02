Metro rail for Kozhikode: stakeholders’ meeting on comprehensive mobility plan soon

January 02, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

A stakeholders’ meeting is expected to be held soon ahead of preparing a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) on the metro rail service proposed for Kozhikode city.

The CMP is a strategy for short, medium and long term investments in a city to improve the mobility and accessibility of its residents considering the land use pattern there. Sources in Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which has been studying the metro rail proposal, said on Tuesday that the government was yet to clear the date for the meeting. Though there was a proposal earlier to have the meeting on December 27, it was deferred. KMRL sources claimed that the various surveys for the project and the inception reports on the traffic pattern and the transport requirements for the city had already been completed.

The number of passengers in a city is an important factor determining a suitable metro rail service there. There are models such as Metro Neo and Metro Lite. A normal metro rail service is expected to cost around ₹200 crore a km, Metro Neo ₹150 crore and Metro Lite ₹60 crore, according to some experts. The State government had taken a decision to prepare a CMP to find a suitable metro rail service for Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there had been media reports about a year ago that the government was dragging its feet on these projects. Urban Mass Transit Company Limited, an urban transport consultancy company which was asked by KMRL to conduct a feasibility study on the proposal, was not able to meet the deadline of March 31, 2023. Quoting officials, a section of the media reported that the government was going slow also because of the lack of profitability of the Kochi metro.

The government’s preference for the semi-high speed SilverLine project was cited as another reason for the lack of interest shown in the metro rail project. KMRL has already held a stakeholders’ meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and a rail service on the lines of Kochi metro has been proposed for the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.