Metaverse classroom inaugurated in Kozhikode

A metaverse classroom using augmented reality was inaugurated by the Minister for Public Works and Tourism, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, at a ceremony held at Kozhikode Medical College Government Higher Secondary School on Friday.

The virtual handshakes of the Minister and Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, wearing specially equipped devices, filled the audience with curiosity.

In the first phase, facility would be made for 20 people to sit together in the class. Iluzia Lab’s metaverse classroom will help teachers take practical classes from anywhere in the world and interact with students.

In the second part, Iluzia Lab will establish metaverse classrooms in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in collaboration with a company named Saudi Metaverse.

Iluzia Lab founder and C.E.O, P. Naufal, C.O.O, Vishnu, creative director Munir Babu, Medical College Campus Higher Secondary School P.T.A president C.M Jamsheer, headmaster N. Pramod, attended the event.