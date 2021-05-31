Kozhikode

MES urges govt to appeal against verdict

The Muslim Educational Society (MES) has urged the State government to appeal against the verdict of the Kerala High Court quashing the State government awarding 80% of the minority scholarships to Muslims.

In a statement here on Monday, MES president P.A. Fazal Ghafoor said that the community was not against offering some benefits to economically backward among forward castes.

However, the propagation that some communities had secured ineligible benefits were against the facts. The government should constitute a commission to study on the reservation justifiably given to all communities, Dr. Ghafoor said.


