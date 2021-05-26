Merchants to stage protest today

Merchants across the State, under the aegis of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi, will stage protests at their doorsteps, along with their families from 11 a.m. on Thursday, seeking a solution to the issues they face during the pandemic.

A major demand of the merchants is to cancel the permission given to online shopping companies without any lockdown restrictions. They have also demanded relaxation in building rent and a special package for the commercial sector. Besides, they have sought lockdown relaxations so that all shops could start functioning by following the COVID protocol.