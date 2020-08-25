Merchants in Kozhikode directed to take steps to ensure safe Onam shopping

Shops must maintain COVID-19 protocol and restrict the number of customers if necessary

The district administration has issued fresh directions to merchants for crowd control in markets on account of Onam festivities.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has requested the public to restrict celebrations to their homes while imposing a ban on community feasts, pookkalam competitions and other public celebrations. The merchants have been asked to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is maintained in their shops and to restrict the number of customers if necessary.

The flow of customers to S.M. Street, Valiyangadi and Palayam, the city’s commercial hubs, is under control at present, but is likely to go up as Onam nears. Police squads and quick response teams will be deployed in all markets to control the situation. Action will be taken against violators of restrictions.

The Kozhikode Corporation has bestowed the responsibility of crowd control in shops on the shop owners. They have been asked to keep more than one register if necessary to record the details of customers and to check the temperature of all those who enter the shops and to provide sanitisation facilities.

People who come in groups and those aged above 60 and below five, pregnant women, and critically ill patients should not be allowed inside shops. Those not wearing their face masks properly will also be denied entry. Air conditioners should not be used and adequate ventilation should be ensured. Lavatories and rest rooms in outlets should be sanitised every half an hour.

The staff should ensure that customers do not touch unnecessary items. The members of the staff should not be coming from any of the containment zones or from houses with quarantined persons.

In a meeting convened by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Monday, the merchants had demanded the extension of closing time of shops to 9 p.m. The Corporation has recommended the same to the district administration. The meeting decided to impose restrictions on street vending during the Onam season and to intensify inspections by forming squads of police and corporation officials.