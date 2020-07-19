Merchants’ forums demand steps to end wayside trade

Merchants owing allegiance to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti have sought better regulations on the part of Revenue Department officials and the local self-government authorities to stop wayside trade in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Leaders of the associations point out that the uncontrolled entry of a large number of wayside traders have been spoiling even the basic purpose of imposing curbs on shops by the authorities citing health protocol.
According to them, no physical distancing protocol is being followed by wayside traders as people throng their places expecting cheaper products. Though some are doing it for a living, many are exploiting the casual approach of the authorities to flourish in the business and it should be stopped, they say.
In a communication issued recently, functionaries of Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti also accused street vendors of violating Food Safety Act and other legal measures to be followed while dealing with the trade of packaged commodities. Association leaders Abdul Gafoor and C.K. Vijayan said such practices of street vendors should be banned with immediate effect.
KVVES State secretary K. Sethumadhavan said street traders and mobile delivery operators were even found selling all types of groceries without following any legal requirement. “Earlier, the products were mainly fruits and vegetables. We have even noticed the trade of footwear by such people who cause huge loss to licensed traders,” he said.
