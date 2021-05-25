Merchants demand easing of lockdown norms for more sectors

Need for rent relaxation in private sector highlighted

Even though the government has allowed lockdown relaxations for textile and jewellery outlets, there is need for more relaxation to prevent further damage to the commercial sector, a State Secretariat meeting of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has said.

The online meeting held on Monday and attended by representatives from all district units, proposed relaxation for all shops in a restricted manner and on designated days.

At present, the government has allowed relaxations for essential services such as those that provide medical equipment, medicines, food and supplies. Recently, the relaxations were extended to shops that sell construction supplies, clothes and jewellery on designated days and with restricted hours. The Samithi has demanded similar relaxations for other commercial establishments as well, at least for three days a week.

“If some kind of relaxation is not provided, there will be more merchants dying by suicide than those dying of COVID-19,” said State secretary Raju Apsara.

The Samithi highlighted the need for rent relaxations even in the private sector, as most merchants were unable to pay rent as they had no income for the last one month. The State government had recently waived the rent for buildings that come under the government and its undertakings across the State.

The Samithi has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding time to renew licenses without fine and file GST returns, relaxation in taxes and electricity bills besides priority consideration for vaccination. The Samithi has also asked the government to revoke permission given to online shopping sites to function.

The Dealers’ Association of TV and Appliances has also sought relaxation for the functioning of their shops at least twice a week to enable repair of home appliances.