Meppayur set to be first panchayat in Kerala to offer free Wi-Fi to all students

Project named ‘Sajjam 2021’ to be launched by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Tuesday

The Meppayur grama panchayat in Kozhikode is all set to be the first panchayat in the State to offer free Wi-Fi to all students within its limits. The project named ‘Sajjam 2021’ will be launched by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Tuesday.

The project, aimed at ensuring that students in the panchayat did not have any difficulty accessing online classes, is being implemented as a result of two-and-a-half-month-long efforts.

There are 7,138 students in 16 schools in the panchayat. There have been a lot of complaints related to accessing online classes and the panchayat conducted a survey to find the issues. “We found that a lot of students did not have devices to watch classes while some were sharing devices. We distributed mobile phones to 250 students spending ₹20 lakhs,” said V.D. Satheesan, the nodal officer for the project.

However, even with the devices being made available, some students could not access classes due to poor mobile connectivity in their areas. Several rounds of discussions were held with mobile service providers to solve the issue. But, many students continued to face difficulty either due to the geography of their locality or financial problems.

Realising that providing free Wi-Fi to all students was the only solution, the panchayat began efforts to implement it. Free Wi-Fi centres were set up in 25 anganwadis, one Sisu Mandiram and 36 clubs and libraries in the panchayat. Cable network providers helped make the arrangement at a cost of ₹7,000 per centre.

The Wi-Fi centres are managed by a working committee in each centre, a ward committee in each ward, and a panchayat-level monitoring committee. “At present, 55 centres are functional. A few more will be set up by the end of the week,” said Mr. Satheesan.

With the launch of the project, all students will be able to access Wi-Fi centres within five-minute walking distance from their houses. They can use the facility for one hour every day, during which they can download classes from the Victers channel and listen to classes organised by their schools. Neighbourhood groups will keep tabs on students using the centres.

“This project will make sure that there is no digital divide in Meppayur panchayat,” said panchayat president K.T. Rajan.