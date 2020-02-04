Mental health helpline from today

A team of 30 counsellors has been set up to provide mental health support to people who are under observation for suspected novel coronavirus infection in Kozhikode district.

As many as 310 persons are under observation at their homes. Three are at the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital, and one is at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said after a meeting on Monday that members of the team would be in touch with those under observation over phone.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said a mental health helpline at 9495002270 had been opened. Anyone can call on this between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The DISHA helpline number 1056 is available 24 hours. She added that various panels had been formed at the district level to coordinate the work. Hospital superintendents have been asked to ensure hospitals are free of infection.