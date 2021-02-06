Mental health centre residents to be rehabilitated

Initiative under Social Justice Dept.

Five residents of Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, will finally be able to walk out of the darkness of their dingy, cramped cells into the light.

The five are being shifted to a mental health institution in Wayanad as part of a project of the Social Justice Department’s probation wing to rehabilitate prisoners who have been languishing in mental health centres for years or those acquitted by courts.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja, in a statement here on Tuesday, said ₹1.98 lakh had been sanctioned for their rehabilitation. The department will bear all their expenses in the time they put up at the Wayanad institution. The head of the institution or social worker should make attempts to locate relatives of the five persons and send them along. If they are not able to locate relatives and hand them over, the institutions can apply for financial aid every year.

Those who can go home have to be monitored by district probation officers four times in the first year. A report has also to be submitted to the Social Justice Director.

It is estimated that the mental health centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode have nearly 100 undertrial prisoners. There are also many who have been acquitted by courts among this group. They spend years in mental health centres because there is no one to receive them or take them back.

The project for the rehabilitation of such persons has been drawn up with the support of recognised psycho-social organisations. In the first phase, nine persons from the Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, were rehabilitated.