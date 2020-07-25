Mental asylum escapee detained

Kozhikode

25 July 2020 00:21 IST

The Medical College police on Friday took into custody one of the four persons who escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom on Wednesday night. He was taken into custody from Tirur with the support of the Malappuram police.

The police said the man was not involved in criminal cases. He was admitted to the mental health centre recently as he had no family members to take care of his treatment. However, the other three persons who were still at large were involved in serious crimes including murder and theft, they said.

As part of the efforts to trace them, the police issued lookout notices on Thursday. The special squad formed to track them has sought the support of other district-level cells.

Advertising

Advertising