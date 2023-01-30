Menstruation leave for girl students in Calicut varsity

January 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut will implement the State government order allowing menstruation leave for girl students. This was decided at a Syndicate meeting held on the campus on Monday.

According to sources, the meeting discussed the proposed inauguration of new projects such as the Centre for Examination, Automation and Management, first phase of the new academic block, new building for sports department, sports hostel, new road, and the central sophisticated instrumentation facility (CSIF).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to open the facilities on March 4. He will also declare the botanical garden as a bio-diversity heritage centre and open academic chairs named after Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, apart from laying the foundation stone for the golden jubilee building and main entrance to the university. The sources pointed out that a sum of ₹180 crore had been allocated under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for making the CSIF a centre of higher education and research.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate decided to set aside ₹100 crore for the pension fund of its staff. The university’s statutory finance committee will examine the decision.