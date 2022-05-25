Menstrual hygiene programmes at Gender Park from May 27

The Gender Park, in order to raise public awareness about the need for menstrual hygiene, is organising a series of programmes from May 27 to 30 on its campus at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode in connection with the Menstrual Hygiene Week.

Chief Executive officer of Gender Park and Sub Collector V. Chelsasini will preside over the inaugural event on May 27 at 2 p.m. in which ward councillor Fenisha. K will launch the four-day programme.

A talk on physical, mental and social health, and yoga and nutrition by Sithara C.H, medical officer and yoga trainer at Government Ayurveda Dispensary at Keezhariyur, will be held on the same day as the first event in a series of awareness programmes.

The second talk on 'Menstruation: Facts and myths' by Bala Guhan, Gynaecologist at the District Cooperative Hospital in Kozhikode, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A Night Marathon, featuring women from different walks of life, at the Kozhikode Beach will be the highlight of the day.

Athira Ragin, Psychologist from Sakhi- One stop Centre, will hold a webinar on 'The mental health of adolescents' at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Anuja. A.K, Medical Officer at Ayush Primary Health Centre at Feroke, will lead a homoeopathic medical camp for women and children of government shelter homes at 10 a.m. on Monday as part of the programme.