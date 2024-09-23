GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Menstrual cups distributed to 1,000 students at Devagiri college in Kozhikode

Over 23 million girls across the globe are being forced to drop out of schools owing to non-availability of menstrual hygiene products, says activist

Published - September 23, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Raghavan, MP, with students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, after launching the Change to Cup campaign on Monday.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, with students of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, after launching the Change to Cup campaign on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, Kozhikode, hosted a landmark initiative, Change to Cup, on Monday, which was claimed to be India’s largest campus-based free menstrual cup distribution event.

Menstrual cups were distributed to around 1,000 college students as part of the initiative. Change to Cup was the flagship programme of ‘Satrang’, the students’ union of the college, the term of which ended on Monday.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, who inaugurated the programme, lauded the novel idea, the execution of which had to be postponed due to lack of funds.

Noureen Ayisha, menstrual hygiene campaigner, who was the chief guest at the event, pointed out that over 23 million girls across the globe were being forced to drop out of schools owing to non-availability of menstrual hygiene products. “Even today, 70% of people in India are unaware of modern menstrual hygiene products. Most of them cannot afford sanitary napkins,” she said. She also explained the way menstrual cups should be used and their benefits.

Presiding over the event, Principal Bobby George said the shift to menstrual cup was important for sustainable development, as they were eco-friendly and pocket-friendly, besides being extremely hygienic.

College union chairman Rahul N.K. said the initiative reflected the growing commitment of the institution to sustainable menstrual health and aimed to break taboos surrounding menstrual hygiene by providing accessible, eco-friendly solutions to women on campus.

Union advisor Manoj Mathews cited the need for open discussions on menstruation to overcome the social taboo surrounding it. Jishnu P.V., an alumnus of the college and CEO of Elance Learning, and union general secretary Devika Raj were present.

