Memorial for Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in Beypore may become reality

Kozhikode

05 July 2021 23:04 IST

A memorial for Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, a long-pending demand of Basheer fans across the globe, may soon become a reality. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, also the MLA of Beypore, said that such a proposal was being actively considered. Opening the ‘Basheer Commemoration’ on the writer’s 27th death anniversary under the aegis of ‘Nammal Beypore’, the Minister said that the State government was planning a literary circuit and that the Basheer memorial will be part of it.

Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, pointed out that Basheer tried to establish through his writings that the earth and nature belonged to all living beings equally. Actors Mammootty and Manju Warrier read out a few works of the writer on the occasion.

Writer K. Satchidanandan, in his keynote address, said Basheer made a dialogue possible beyond all restrictions and boundaries imposed by humans. He commented on Basheer’s efforts to deconstruct the concept of nation or locality and his delight in being one with illiterate masses.

Orator M.N. Karassery shared some humorous episodes from the life of Basheer. The writer’s son Anees and daughter Shahina took part in the event presided over by Mayor Beena Philip. The event was held online through the District Collector’s Facebook page, besides at Basheer’s house in Beypore.