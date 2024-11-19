Members, defeated candidates to approach High Court against Chevayur bank election

Members of the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode city, who could not vote in the recently held election to its administrative body, and some of the candidates who lost the polls, are planning to approach the Kerala High Court against the alleged irregularities in the process demanding that its results be cancelled.

They are supported by the District Congress Committee (DCC). Seven rebel Congress leaders and four others, all backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], won the election held on November 16. The Congress subsequently accused the CPI(M) of indulging in violence and undemocratic practices to gain control of the financial institution that had been under their command for decades.

Now, both the members and the Congress-supported candidates are planning to argue in the court that their fundamental rights had been violated during the election.

They are also filing another complaint related to contempt of court, highlighting that the directions issued by the Kerala High Court for the conduct of the election were not followed. Based on a plea earlier filed by the Congress, the court had asked the police to ensure safety during the election and record the whole process apart from insisting that all the voters produce the bank ID card and another proof of identity before entering the polling booth.

The Congress is claiming that all these directions were violated. DCC president K. Praveenkumar told The Hindu on Tuesday that the legal formalities for approaching the court would be completed in another two days.

Meanwhile, there are reports about a large number of depositors approaching various branches of the bank seeking return of their money.