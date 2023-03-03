‘Melody on Wheels’ to be launched in Kozhikode on Saturday

March 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

No longer do they plan to allow the wheelchair to curtail their dreams. Instead, with their inborn talent, they have come together to form a music band to take on the world.

‘Melody on Wheels’ is a joint initiative of Thamarassery-based Wheelchair Rights Organisation (WRO) and Thamarassery Social Welfare Society. “The band members had become wheelchair-bound for various reasons. This is a dream come true for them,” said Bavish Bal, secretary, WRO.

The band plans to venture into genres such as mappilappattu, ghazal, poems, and folk songs, besides film songs. They will sing with karaoke during the initial days but plan to train themselves to sing along with live music later.

“WRO plans to encourage wheelchair-bound artistes to become professional singers, thus empowering them culturally and financially,” Mr. Bal said.

Melody on Wheels will have its grand launch on Saturday at ‘Snehasangamam-Mazhavillu 2023’, a get-together under WRO, to be held at Breeze Farm at Poonoor. The event will also witness the logo launch of WRO, launch of students’ wing, and a YouTube channel. Actor Devaraj Dev will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m.

The singers include Shamju Mootheri, K.T. Basheer, Shaiju Chamal, Santhosh, Vidya Soman, Salma, Mohanan, Kunhikkoya, Pushpa Koyilandy, and Pavithran Vadakara. They have been undergoing training under music teachers Haritha Shibu, Rathi Dhaneesh, Jayatha Mohandas, and Basheer Thodukayil for the last one month.