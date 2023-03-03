HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Melody on Wheels’ to be launched in Kozhikode on Saturday

Music band comprising wheelchair-bound singers plans to venture into genres such as mappilappattu, ghazal, poems, folk songs, and film songs

March 03, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The team behind ‘Melody on Wheels’, a joint initiative of Thamarassery-based Wheelchair Rights Organisation and Thamarassery Social Welfare Society.

The team behind ‘Melody on Wheels’, a joint initiative of Thamarassery-based Wheelchair Rights Organisation and Thamarassery Social Welfare Society. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

No longer do they plan to allow the wheelchair to curtail their dreams. Instead, with their inborn talent, they have come together to form a music band to take on the world.

‘Melody on Wheels’ is a joint initiative of Thamarassery-based Wheelchair Rights Organisation (WRO) and Thamarassery Social Welfare Society. “The band members had become wheelchair-bound for various reasons. This is a dream come true for them,” said Bavish Bal, secretary, WRO.

The band plans to venture into genres such as mappilappattu, ghazal, poems, and folk songs, besides film songs. They will sing with karaoke during the initial days but plan to train themselves to sing along with live music later.

“WRO plans to encourage wheelchair-bound artistes to become professional singers, thus empowering them culturally and financially,” Mr. Bal said.

Melody on Wheels will have its grand launch on Saturday at ‘Snehasangamam-Mazhavillu 2023’, a get-together under WRO, to be held at Breeze Farm at Poonoor. The event will also witness the logo launch of WRO, launch of students’ wing, and a YouTube channel. Actor Devaraj Dev will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m.

The singers include Shamju Mootheri, K.T. Basheer, Shaiju Chamal, Santhosh, Vidya Soman, Salma, Mohanan, Kunhikkoya, Pushpa Koyilandy, and Pavithran Vadakara. They have been undergoing training under music teachers Haritha Shibu, Rathi Dhaneesh, Jayatha Mohandas, and Basheer Thodukayil for the last one month.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.