Megalithic urn burial found at Nadapuram

KOZHIKODE: More evidence of pre- and proto-historic habitation is coming to light in Nadapuram village, with yet another discovery of a Megalithic urn burial site dating back to 1,000 BC at Athiyorakunnu near Payanthong in rural Kozhikode.

The site was found in the plot of Athiyora Kunhu Sooppy near the Government Higher Secondary School, Kallachi, when shrubs were being cleared on the road last week.

K.P. Sadhu of Kunhali Marakkar Memorial Museum, Department of Archaeology, and N.K. Ramesh of Ethnological Museum, Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, carried out further inquiries at the site.

Earlier, the land was known in local parlance as ‘Asthiyorakunnu’, meaning the land of burial ground. Three months ago, a bowl and urn burial jars were found at Varikkoli near the site.

Bones found

The bones of a Megalithic child were also found within the urn dug out at Varikkoli. “Several archaeological findings discovered from Nadapuram village clearly show the evidence of this pre-historic culture,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Similar burial practices are prevalent among Kurichiyan, Paniyan, Kattunaickan, Adiyan, and Cholanaickan tribes. Urn burial was the secondary practice of the Megalithic people. He said an urn burial jar (Nannangadi) found from the site was partially damaged and completely filled with soil.

Its external base was circular. Black ware pottery and black and red ware pottery were also found inside the big jar with a height of 60 cm and diameter of 30 cm.

Mr. Ramesh said the black ware and black and red ware pottery were wheel-made and kiln-baked. Several grooves are seen on the belly region of the black and red ware pottery.

Previously, Mr. Ramesh had discovered Palaeolithic pointed hand axe from Vanimel river basin 10 km away from the site.