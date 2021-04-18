Mega vaccination camps in Kozhikode Corporation area from next week

Mobile services to be made available for senior citizens, those with health issues

Kozhikode Corporation will hold mega COVID-19 vaccination camps at 25 centres from April 25 on all Sundays. Steps will be taken to vaccinate more people.

This was decided at a special meeting of the Corporation Council held here on Saturday. Mobile vaccination services will be made available for senior citizens and those with existing health issues. Tele-consultation facilities will be launched and each ward will get the service of at least one doctor each. Steps will be taken to make the results of RT-PCR tests available on time. Private medical labs will be asked to upload the details of the tests on government websites.

Ward-level rapid response teams (RRT) will be re-organised and they will meet in the coming days to discuss the scenario. Special meetings involving health inspectors, health supervisors, secretary, and chairperson, standing committee on health will be held in containment zones.

Staff of all institutions within the Corporation limits, including commercial units, should be subjected to tests every 15 days. Their COVID negative certificates and vaccination certificates should be displayed. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said steps would be taken to trace the high-risk primary contacts of infected persons.

Some of the members sought action against shops that remained open even after the prescribed time limit of 9 p.m. Some others, however, sought that the limit should be extended till 11 p.m. A few councillors sought permission to take away food parcels from hotels and restaurants after 9 p.m.

Some councillors said migrant labourers were found roaming around the city not wearing face masks and spitting in public places. Some of them were also found to be purchasing things in bulk from shops in the morning. It was pointed out that ambulance vehicles were not available to transport infected persons to the first-line treatment centres. Some councillors sought personal protection equipment kits.

Centres

Corporation sources have said that mega vaccination camps will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall, and the urban health centres at West Hill, Idiyangara, and Mankavu, and the family health centre, Beypore on Sunday for those aged above 45.