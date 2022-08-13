Mega pension yojna camps in Kozhikode

Special Correspondent KOZHIKODE
August 13, 2022 19:48 IST

As part of the mega pension yojna for the unorganised sector initiated by the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM), enrolment camps will be organised by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional Office at Thiruthiyad IHRD Technical Higher Secondary School, at 10 a.m. and at Mananchira Mother of God Cathedral premises at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Those aged between 18 and 40 and working in unorganised sectors, other than EPF and ESI members, with monthly income less than ₹15,000 are eligible for enrolment under the PMSYM, a press release said here on Saturday.

The monthly contribution will range from ₹55 to ₹200 depending on the age of entry, and the Centre will make equal contribution. Pension will be paid at the rate of ₹3,000 a month on attaining 60 years. For registration, beneficiaries should produce Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.

