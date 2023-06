June 22, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Employment Exchange in association with the District Employability Centre will organise a mega job fair at the Government Engineering College, West Hill, Kozhikode, on June 24. Recruiters representing over 50 leading companies will take part in the selection drive. The appointment will be made to about 2,000 reported vacancies in various fields. For more details, contact: 04952370176.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.