Mega job fair on Feb. 20

Kozhikode

12 January 2022 23:23 IST

The Kozhikode district administration, in association with the District Skill Committee, under the guidance of Kerala Academy for Skill Excellence, is organising a mega job fair on February 20, 2022, a press release said.

The job fair will give special preference to differently abled and transgender individuals. Job providers may register themselves till January 26 on www.statejobportal.kerala.gov.in. Job seekers may register from February 1 to 13. For details, contact 9400779123.

Advertising

Advertising