Mega COVID vaccination drive to administer second dose to elderly in Kozhikode

Rapid response teams in Kozhikode corpn. directed to conduct mass registration

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will speed up COVID vaccination for the elderly with a mega vaccination drive to be held at Tagore Centenary Hall soon. Responding to a submission presented by councillors N.C. Moyin Kutty and T. Muraleedharan at a meeting of the corporation council on Monday, Health Standing Committee chairperson S. Jayasree said that the corporation has been allotted additional 400 doses of vaccine, only to administer second doses to people above 80 years of age and other senior citizens.

Mr. Muraleedharan pointed out that several people could not register in the Cowin portal for vaccination as they did not have the technical know-how. Health Officer R.S. Gopakumar advised rapid response teams to conduct mass registration drives for such people.

Mr. Kutty had demanded an inquiry into the stock register of private hospitals where any one could walk in for a vaccine and that some of them charged exorbitant rates for a dose. Mayor Beena Philip answered that several complaints to this effect were filed at the corporation and that the civic body will look into the matter.

Councillor Navya Haridas pointed out that several health centres did not have enough facilities for vaccination camps and requested the corporation to shift them to the nearest space with facilities such as schools or community halls.

Councillor K.C. Shobhita complained that even some of the frontline workers have not received the first dose of vaccine. Mr. Kutty also demanded population-based distribution of vaccines in all wards of the corporation.

Ms. Haridas in another submission complained that Kudumbashree workers were being forced to contribute towards the ‘Vaccine Challenge’.

However, Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Diwakaran said that the decision to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund was an internal decision of Kudumbashree and that no members were compelled to do it against their wish.

The Mayor said that the corporation will, however, look into the matter.

Adjournment motion

Earlier, the corporation passed an adjournment motion against the hike in fuel prices.

The motion was presented by CPI councillor P.K. Nasar demanding the Central government control fuel prices.

An amendment to the motion brought in by the UDF councillors demanding the State government cut down its share was vehemently opposed by the ruling front. However, the motion was passed with only the seven BJP councillors opposing it.