August 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The city-based Sargam Sahitya Vedi will host a get-together at Sports Council Hall here on August 5 to celebrate the 90th birthday of noted writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. Writer K.E.N. Kunhammad will deliver the keynote address. The meet will also draw the participation of popular writers, a press release said.

