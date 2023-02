February 26, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The city-based Kalabhavan Mani Souhruda Koottayma will organise a get-together at the Town Hall here on March 6 to distribute the financial aid they mobilised for the treatment of bedridden patients. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the gathering, which will be presided by association leader Jaffer Siyera. Social media influencers and film personalities are also expected to turn up for the event organised in memory of the late actor.