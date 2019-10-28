Meet the Bicycle Mayor of Kozhikode

Now Kozhikode has a Bicycle Mayor too. Sahir Abdul Jabbar, an active member in the cycling circuits of the city over the last 10 years, is the Bicycle Mayor, in charge of promoting cycling among the common people in the city.

The Bicycle Mayor is a title given to cycling promoters across the world by Bycs, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise with a motto ‘50by30,’ aiming to transform the cities of the world by 2030 by encouraging at least 50% of the population to adopt cycling as a means of daily transportation.

The Bicycle Mayors are supposed to be catalysts to bring together the public and private sectors in their respective cities to promote cycling for its economic, health and environmental benefits. They are to come up with new ideas to create awareness of the benefits of cycling.

Though a newly appointed Bicycle Mayor, Sahir has been on the job for a few years now. He was instrumental in founding Grand Cycle Challenge, a joint venture of Green Care Mission and the Kozhikode District Panchayat, in 2016. The Grand Cycle Community, a virtual platform for cyclists and cycle lovers across the world, was formed as a byproduct of the Grand Cycle Challenge earlier this year.

The Grand Cycle Challenge went a step further by launching Cycle Brigades in 140 schools in Kozhikode district as part of the Calicut Cycle Carnival held in June.

As a cyclist, Sahir has traveled over 1,000 kilometres on the cycle and participated in several rallies across the country. He, along with his friend Salim Valiyaparamba, is planning a Statewide cycle ride in November and December to highlight Kerala’s resurrection after the two devastating floods.

Sahir is the 63rd Bicycle Mayor in the world, the fourth in Kerala. Bicycle Mayors are already in action in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Malappuram.