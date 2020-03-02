Meet in memory of Kalabhavan Mani

The city-based Kalabhavan Mani Souhruda Koottayma will organise a get-together in memory of the late actor at the Kozhikode Town Hall on March 6. District Panchayat President Babu Parassery will open the meet. To mark the event, wedding sarees purchased to support the marriage of financially backward women will be distributed. Jaffer Siyara, president of the collective, said the initiative would be continued to assist maximum number of families in Kozhikode district.