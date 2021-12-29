Meet discusses cruise service from Beypore to Lakshadweep

KOZHIKODE

29 December 2021 20:48 IST

Demand for dedicated wharf for anchoring vessels from Lakshadweep at Beypore

The scope of operating passenger ships exclusively for tourists between Beypore and Lakshadweep was discussed at a State-level meeting attended by Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil at Port Bungalow here on Wednesday.

At the meeting hosted by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), a team of officials representing the Laskhadweep Administration also made suggestions on the innovative proposal to promote tourism.

According to CCCI functionaries, the idea of launching the service with the support of stakeholders was first suggested by the Minister himself. If implemented, it will serve Minicoy, Agatti, and Kavaratti under the banner of Kerala Tourism, they said.

Facilities such as food and dining to attract tourists were also discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the demand for a dedicated wharf for anchoring vessels from Lakshadweep at Beypore was again raised at the meeting for prompt action. Though a Memorandum of Understanding had already been signed for the project, it had failed to take off.

CCCI functionaries said the other demands included the launch of a dedicated 24x7 ambulance service for rescue operations, roll-out of pick up vans or buses for passengers at the port to facilitate easy boarding as in airports, cranes for speedy cargo unloading, and measures for better vessel traffic management.