Meenakshi Raghavan Nambiar Trust awards presented

Radhika Muraleedharan of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, has bagged the Outstanding Teacher award instituted by the Meenakshi Raghavan Nambiar Trust for the year 2024.

Mitra S. Das of Chinmaya Vidyalaya; V.K. Anjana Krishna of Government Ganapath Model Higher Secondary School; Akhilish M. of NSS Higher Secondary School, Meenchanda; and Arush V.P. of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Mananchira; bagged the Outstanding Outgoing Students award. Scholarships were presented to 15 students from various schools.

The awards were presented by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, in Kozhikode in the presence of R. Jeswant, chairman of the Trust, Raghenth Basant, managing trustee, and patrons Sabita Sreekumaran and R. Basant.