Meenakshi Raghavan Nambiar Trust awards presented

Published - June 16, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presenting the Outstanding Teacher award to Radhika Muraleedharan of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, on June 16.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presenting the Outstanding Teacher award to Radhika Muraleedharan of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, on June 16. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Radhika Muraleedharan of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kozhikode, has bagged the Outstanding Teacher award instituted by the Meenakshi Raghavan Nambiar Trust for the year 2024.

Mitra S. Das of Chinmaya Vidyalaya; V.K. Anjana Krishna of Government Ganapath Model Higher Secondary School; Akhilish M. of NSS Higher Secondary School, Meenchanda; and Arush V.P. of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Mananchira; bagged the Outstanding Outgoing Students award. Scholarships were presented to 15 students from various schools.

The awards were presented by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, in Kozhikode in the presence of R. Jeswant, chairman of the Trust, Raghenth Basant, managing trustee, and patrons Sabita Sreekumaran and R. Basant.

Kozhikode / teachers / students

