Medicos to form human chain over compound wall issue

Residents forum says it is opposing only the blocking of local road

Students of the Government Medical College, Government Dental College, Government Nursing College and those who are pursuing paramedical courses, are planning to form a human chain on September 23 seeking urgent steps to construct a compound wall for the medical college campus.

Aqif Nasim, general secretary of the medical college students’ union, said on Tuesday that the event would be held in the morning in line with the COVID protocol. He claimed that the Public Works Department had stopped the work on the compound wall after a section of local residents tried to disrupt it. He claimed that the college authorities had a High Court order in their favour to go ahead with the construction.

Functionaries of the Moozhikkal-Medical College Pipeline Road Protection Committee, however, claim that they were not opposed to the construction of the wall, but the sealing and cutting of a road being used by hundreds of people every day for the past six decades.

The Moozhikkal-Medical College Pipeline Road, being used by people from Kakkodi, Kuruvattur, and Palath since the setting up of the institution in 1957, was being blocked now from near the Chemical Examination Lab. Many students took the road to reach Medical College Campus School, Savio Higher Secondary School, and St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri.

The road being blocked was part of the proposed 12-metre-wide ring road that began from Moozhikkal, passed by Kalandithazham and reached Kovoor, they claimed.