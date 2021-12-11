Medicos’ strike affecting patient care at Kozhikode MCH

KOZHIKODE

11 December 2021 21:27 IST

Protesting doctors keep off from emergency duties

Patient care has been affected at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with the ongoing indefinite strike by junior resident doctors seeking fast-tracking of NEET-PG allotment entering the 11th day on Saturday.

Postgraduate medical students have been boycotting non-emergency duties such outpatient services, surgeries, and ward duty since the first week of December. From Friday, they kept off from emergency duties such as casualty, labour ward, and intensive care units as well.

According to sources, the strike has led to a drastic fall in the number of patients visiting the hospital. The footfall at the OP department, which used to see around 2,500 patients a day earlier, has reportedly come down to around 1,400.

Many non-emergency surgeries are being postponed. Doctors are also discharging non-serious patients. More assistant professors are being posted in wards now. One of the faculty members said the strike had affected their work as well.

Meanwhile, the Calicut Medical College branch of the House Surgeons’ Association has expressed solidarity with the striking doctors. In a letter to the principal, association president Muhammed Rashid and secretary K. Naveen pointed out that the strike had increased their workload. Most house surgeons are complaining of mental pressure. The association urged the principal to take steps to solve the issues and restore the 4% annual hike in stipend which was not implemented this year.

It said a token strike had been called for between 8 a.m. on December 13 and 8 a.m. on December 14, exempting emergency services and COVID duty.