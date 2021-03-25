Medicos seek early completion of hostel buildings in Kozhikode

Medical college students staging a protest outside the PWD office in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kozhikode

25 March 2021 01:16 IST

PWD design wing yet to act on proposal, says RTI reply

Students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have stepped up their demand for early construction of new hostel buildings, claiming that the design wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) is going slow on the proposal even after the release of funds. They took out a protest march to the PWD office on Wednesday to drive home their point.

According to functionaries of the medical college students union, the existing hostel buildings are quite old and are in a dilapidated condition. Five to six first-year and second-year undergraduate students are forced to live in one room. “In these pandemic times, when we urge everyone else to observe social protocol, future doctors are not able to observe it. And, this is the condition in one of the best medical colleges in the government sector in the State,” one union functionary said.

The students had earlier written to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja and Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran. In the letter, they said the hostel facilities had not been improved even after raising the student intake each year from 200 to 250. In reply to a query under the Right to Information Act, PWD officials had said ₹14 crore had been allocated in 2016 and ₹8 crore in 2019 for constructing hostel buildings. However, the work is yet to start because the design wing of the department was not acting on the proposal, the RTI reply said. The college principal too claimed that the funds for the building construction had been transferred to the PWD, the students added.

Advertising

Advertising