Medicos go on hunger strike

Voicing their concerns: Students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on a relay hunger strike against the NMC Bill on Saturday.

Voicing their concerns: Students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on a relay hunger strike against the NMC Bill on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

They say there is no clarity yet on National Exit Test

Students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Saturday staged a relay hunger strike in protest against provisions in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. They have been boycotting classes for the past three days.

According to functionaries of the Indian Medical Association-Medical Students’ Network (IMA-MSN) and the medical college students union, though the government had brought in a few amendments in view of the opposition by the medical fraternity, there was no clarity on the National Exit Test and the issue of community health providers. The Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill and sent it back to the Lok Sabha now. The students said the provisions were not only against their interests but they would also affect the people as a whole.

On Sunday

The relay hunger strike would continue on Sunday, said an IMA-MSN leader.

