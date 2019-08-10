Medical teams for relief camps

Separate medical teams have been formed under the headship of the District Medical Officer to visit all the relief camps and check the fitness of the camp members. The support of private hospitals and Indian Medical Association have also been sought to make the effort a success. A district-level control room (04952-376063/8592910099) is also functional to request emergency medical support.

The Department of Animal Husbandry has opened an exclusive control room to attend to the rescue and rehabilitation needs of domestic animals in view of the rain related calamities. The helpline-0495 2762050- will be available 24x7.