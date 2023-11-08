Medical students’ strike complete in Kozhikode district

November 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 24-hour State-wide protest by medical postgraduates and house surgeons that began on Wednesday morning was complete in Kozhikode district with a large number of patients who depend on government hospitals getting affected by the strike.

Unlike previous strikes, the students boycotted even emergency services at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the Government General Hospital. The protest was called by a joint action committee of Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association, Kerala House Surgeons Association, and Dental House Surgeons Association. Their demands include a hike in stipend for house surgeons and medical postgraduates, increase in senior resident seats, and constitution of a committee to address their concerns.

Health Minister Veena George told the media in the evening that the demand to increase stipend was under the consideration of the Finance department. Representatives of the action committee submitted a memorandum to the Minister.

Earlier, the action committee functionaries said they were compelled to take the step as the government did not heed the demands raised during a token strike held on September 29.

There was rush in the outpatient departments of many government hospitals, and patients had to wait for long to get tickets. Around 1,000 students participated in the strike at the medical college hospital. However, since the authorities had made prior arrangements to deal with the situation, such as calling back senior doctors on duty and deploying them in the casualty, things were under control there. Over 2,000 people sought OP treatment at the medical college hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, patients who reached the general hospital at the Kozhikode beach had to bear the brunt of the strike. Medical students also took out marches to the office of the medical college principal, casualty ward, and the Government Dental College. The strike will conclude at 8 a.m. on Thursday.