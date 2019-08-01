Medical strike fails to make an impact in Kozhikode

The nationwide strike by doctors, called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, did not affect the public health services in Kozhikode district.

The strike was in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. District functionaries of the IMA took out a march to S.M. Street in the morning to mark their protest.

Outpatient services at the Government Medical College hospital, Kozhikode, were not hit as most of the doctors, except a few who had gone on leave, turned up for work as usual. The number of patients who visited the OP wards were fewer in view of a government holiday for Karkidakavavu. The functioning of the Institute for Maternal and Child Health too was not affected. Doctors wore a black badge to register their protest while attending duties. Emergency services and labour and casualty wards were exempted from the strike.

The scene was almost similar at the Government General Hospital as well. There was no hitch in the OP services, the resident medical officer there claimed. A few doctors were found to have gone on leave there too. Some of the doctors The Hindu spoke to said that they could not afford to boycott the services as the strike was announced at a short notice.

Meanwhile, the IMA-Medical Students Network has said it will launch an indefinite fast from Wednesday midnight outside Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. P.C. Arjun, State convener, IMA-MSN, said that the students in government and private medical colleges across the State would boycott classes on Thursday. A dharna would also be held in the State capital in which students from various districts would take part. Mr. Arjun said that the main contentions in the Bill were the provision for a community health provider, the definition of which was not yet clear, and the National Exit Test for admission to postgraduate courses. The medical community fears that lakhs of quacks in the rural areas will obtain the licence to practise modern medicine using the community health provision in the Bill.