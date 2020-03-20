Medical postgraduates to go on relay fast over stipend delay

The students’ union of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and the Calicut chapter of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association will launch a relay hunger strike from Friday on the college campus in protest against the delay in release of stipend for medical postgraduates.

Resident doctors have a vital role in the round-the-clock functioning of government medical college hospitals, especially their casualty wards and emergency services. There are around 2,500 medical postgraduates at government medical colleges in the State. The highest number of them is at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

Mohammed Thasneem, Calicut chapter president of the association, said on Thursday that despite repeated requests and protests, resident doctors were denied stipend for February. He, however, pointed out that the association had no plans to go for other protests that would affect the functioning of the medical college hospital in view of the COVID-19 situation. “We hope that the authorities will not escalate the situation further,” Dr. Thasneem added.